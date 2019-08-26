Nanalysis Launches its NMR Device

Nanalysis Scientific (TSXV:NSCI) has announced it has launched the world’s first 100 MHz compact NMR device. As quoted in the press release: The launch of this new high-end benchtop product is based on the market demand identified from five years of customer feedback and acquiring data from thousands of samples from around the world. Customers … Continued

Nanalysis Scientific (TSXV:NSCI) has announced it has launched the world’s first 100 MHz compact NMR device.

As quoted in the press release:

The launch of this new high-end benchtop product is based on the market demand identified from five years of customer feedback and acquiring data from thousands of samples from around the world. Customers in the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, law enforcement, and agrochemical industries require affordable, accessible and automatable compact NMR devices for their R&D, chemical extraction/processing plants and QA/QC processes. Nanalysis’ NMReady-60™, already deployed in labs around the world, meets many customer requirements and the new 100MHz device opens the door to industries and processes that were not being served with an affordable NMR tool.

Nanalysis CEO Sean Krakiwsky states: “I am incredibly proud of our marketing and product development groups for identifying the market-driven need for this new product and for the world class development effort leading to this launch. We expect tremendous demand for this high-performance model, as we lead the global NMR ‘appification‘movement. Customers no longer have to spend millions of TCO dollars and endless liquid helium on high-field NMR installations, to meet most existing and many new NMR testing applications needs. For decades, the evolution of NMR was towards bigger, more expensive hardware, whereas Nanalysis is focused on smaller and smarter NMR solutions. Additionally, compact NMR will replace outdated, multi-step, expensive, sample-destructive, environmentally unfriendly testing in many industrial QA/QC processes where other types of benchtop analytical instruments are currently used. Of course, we are not doing this alone – our partners in the compact NMR ecosystem are a critical part of this NMR ‘appification’ movement.”