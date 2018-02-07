Misonix Reports Record Second Quarter Revenue

Misonix (Nasdaq:MSON) a provider of minimally invasive therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices that enhance clinical outcomes, reported financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2018 ended December 31, 2017 as summarized below.

As quoted in the press release:

Stavros Vizirgianakis, President and Chief Executive Officer of Misonix stated, “Misonix’s record fiscal second quarter revenue results again highlight the value of our leading ultrasonic medical device platform and continued execution against our strategy to transform our operating model into a rapidly growing business with high-margin recurring revenue streams. Our domestic and international sales growth reflects rising market demand for our products, which led to our highest ever quarterly revenue, including 26% growth in our consumables business and a near doubling of our equipment sales.”

