Mexico’s COFEPRIS (Mexico’s equivalent of the FDA) approves Biomerica colorectal screening test

• March 8, 2018
Biomerica (Nasdaq:BMRA) announced the Mexico’s COFEPRIS (Comisión Federal para la Protección contra Riesgos Sanitarios – Mexico’s equivalent of the U.S. Food & Drug Administration) approval of the EZ Detect™ colorectal screening test designed to help identify the early warning signs of colorectal cancer.

As quoted in the press release:

Biomerica also announced it has appointed DNA Biopharma (DNA) as its exclusive distributor for its EZ Detect product in Mexico and has shipped the first order of EZ Detect to the company.  DNA has 25 years of expertise in marketing pharmaceutical and medical devices in Latin America.  Oscar H. del Cid, CEO of DNA, stated, “We are excited about the prospects of colorectal cancer screening in Mexico.  The EZ Detect product is unique in that it offers the opportunity of cost savings for the healthcare system while saving lives.”

