Imagin Medical Recruits Senior Healthcare Industry CFO

Imagin Medical (CSE:IME) announced they hired John Vacha as the Company’s new CFO. He is a licensed CPA in Massachusetts, holds a MBA and a MS in Accounting from Northeastern University in Boston and has 20 years’ experience in the healthcare industry.

As quoted in the press release:

John also served as Senior Consultant at Deloitte & Touche, LLP, where his clients included closely held high-tech manufacturing start-up companies, as well as large retail and manufacturing corporations. Mr. Vacha also serves as a member of the Board of Directors at the South Boston Health Center and holds two patents in electrosurgical instrumentation. This addition supports one of the Company’s goals to establish a U.S. based medical device company in the Boston area. New England is considered one of the medical technology hubs in the U.S. and offers relevant services to a medical technology company like Imagin Medical.

