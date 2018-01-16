Medical Device Investing

Imagin Medical Recruits Senior Healthcare Industry CFO

« Medical Device Outlook 20…
• January 16, 2018
Add Comment

Imagin Medical (CSE:IME) announced they hired John Vacha as the Company’s new CFO. He is a licensed CPA in Massachusetts, holds a MBA and a MS in Accounting from Northeastern University in Boston and has 20 years’ experience in the healthcare industry.

As quoted in the press release:

John also served as Senior Consultant at Deloitte & Touche, LLP, where his clients included closely held high-tech manufacturing start-up companies, as well as large retail and manufacturing corporations. Mr. Vacha also serves as a member of the Board of Directors at the South Boston Health Center and holds two patents in electrosurgical instrumentation.

This addition supports one of the Company’s goals to establish a U.S. based medical device company in the Boston area. New England is considered one of the medical technology hubs in the U.S. and offers relevant services to a medical technology company like Imagin Medical.

Click here to read the full press release.

medical devices free industry report

“Could the continued issues with cybersecurity ruin the medical device industry?”

Find out what this trend means for investors in an exclusive INN guide to medical device investing – Download now for FREE

Get My Free Report
Click here to download for free

Get the Latest Medical Device Investing Stock Information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Medical Device Investing delivered directly to your inbox.

Medical Device

By selecting company or companies above, you are giving consent to receive email from those companies. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time.

medical devices free industry report

“Could the continued issues with cybersecurity ruin the medical device industry?”

Find out what this trend means for investors in an exclusive INN guide to medical device investing – Download now for FREE

Get My Free Report
Click here to download for free

Return to the Company News Index
Comments

Leave a Reply