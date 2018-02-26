Medical Device Investing

HTG Announces New Australian Patent for Its Technology

• February 26, 2018
HTG Molecular Diagnostics (Nasdaq:HTGM), a provider of instruments, reagents, and services for molecular profiling applications, today announced the issuance of Australian Patent Number 2012316129 for “Methods of Co-detecting mRNA and Small Non-coding RNA.”

As quoted in the press release:

“We are pleased to strengthen our intellectual property protection with the addition of this Australian patent covering this application of our core technology,” stated TJ Johnson, Chief Executive Officer of HTG. “We believe miRNAs are gaining relevance as possible diagnostic markers and are very pleased to have our methods of mRNA and miRNA co-detection patented in multiple geographies. We have consistently sought to protect uses of our technology in the U.S. and globally, and now have over 20 patents covering our nuclease-protection-based technologies, including our HTG EdgeSeq method.”

