ConforMIS Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

January 25, 2018
ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS), a medical technology company that uses its proprietary iFit Image-to-Implant technology platform to develop, manufacture and sell joint replacement implants that are customized to fit each patient’s unique anatomy, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of its common stock.

As quoted in the press release:

ConforMIS also intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional fifteen percent (15%) of the shares of common stock offered in the public offering. All of the shares in the proposed offering are to be sold by ConforMIS.

Cowen and Canaccord Genuity are acting as joint book-running managers for the proposed offering. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

