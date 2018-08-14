BioSig Receives FDA 510(k) Clearance, Share Price Decreases

Intentions to uplist to the NASDAQ, added to LD Micro Index, and completing a private placement are indicative that BioSig Technologies has had a successful first half of August in addition to its FDA clearance announced on Tuesday (August 14).









Intentions to uplist to the NASDAQ, added to LD Micro Index, and completing a private placement are indicative that BioSig Technologies (OTCQB:BSGM) has had a successful first half of August.

On Tuesday (August 14), the company built on that momentum with a US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance announcement for its Pure EP System.

This non-invasive computerized system takes electrocardiographic and intracardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology (EP) procedures in an EP laboratory and formats and manipulates them in a multitude of methods for healthcare practitioners to interpret.

It aims at minimizing the noise and artifacts and acquires high-fidelity cardiac signals. Improving cardiac signals could increase the diagnostic value of these signals which could lead to improving the accuracy and efficiency of the EP studies and related procedures.

“Our goal to provide tangible benefits to electrophysiologists and improve the current standards of EP procedures in the clinical setting,” Kenneth Londoner, CEO of BioSig said in the press release.

A common reason for EP procedures is the diagnosis and treatment of atrial fibrillation, which is the most common arrhythmia. Atrial fibrillation affects 33.5 million people worldwide and about 6.1 million people in the US and increases the risk of stroke by four to five times and contributes to 750,000 hospitalizations per year. Everyone over the age of 40 has a 1 in 4 lifetime risk of atrial fibrillation.

The Pure EP system shows a more clear, raw and unfiltered signal acquired from electrodes at the tip of the catheter placed on the heart. The design and product have proven to be more effective than the competitor with proprietary hardware and software designed to effectively eliminate noise and other baseline wander (preventing the signal to wander) which effect clear signals during EP studies and catheter ablation.

BioSig also filed an omnibus patent with a patent law firm, Sterne Kessler Goldstein & Fox in Washington, DC that protects the company’s technology.

To improve and prove the use of this product, BioSig performed 12 pre-clinical studies at Mayo Clinic, three at UCLA, and another at Mount Sinai Hospital. A 10-year collaboration agreement was made with Mayo Clinic in 2017, enabling BioSig to advance the platform and expand its capabilities into other clinical areas.

The company’s manufacturing partner, Minnetronix, has produced initial systems allowing the BioSig to enter the market in the US with selected sites.

Prior to Tuesday’s announcement, investors have shown excitement over the company’s other announcements released in August , such as its US$4.2 million private placement which Laidlaw & Co participated in.

“This latest placement has brought us to our strongest financial position since the Company’s foundation in February 2009,” Londoner said. The company expects that—with this news—it has now met its final NASDAQ listing requirement of minimum shareholder equity.

The company’s management believes this new listing will help broaden its shareholder base, increase appeal to institutional investors, provide shareholders with better liquidity and ultimately increase shareholder value, as the company advances through the 510(k) process, Londoner said.

The listing is subject to approval based on the ability to meet NASDAQ requirements.

Investor Takeaway

BioSig’s share price saw a decrease Tuesday, the day of the FDA 510(k) announcement, of 12.67 percent to US$2.62.

However, this price is still close to its year-to-date high of US$3.04 on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. EST. The lowest point this year of the company’s share price was US$1.25 on September 15, 2017.

Investors interested in the company can expect to hear news from the company soon about its NASDAQ listing, and commercialization information regarding this FDA 510(k) clearance.

Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle Lakusta, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.