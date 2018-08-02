Biotech

Investing News

Biomerica Receives Notice of Allowance for Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Test Panel and Methods in Korea

- August 2nd, 2018

Biomerica (Nasdaq:BMRA) announced today that the Korean Intellectual Property Office (KIPO) has issued a Notice of Allowance for a patent application covering Biomerica’s compositions, devices and methods of IBS sensitivity testing. The patent is expected to issue before September 2018. As quoted in the press release: The patent application specifically applies to Biomerica’s InFoods® IBS … Continued

Biomerica (Nasdaq:BMRA) announced today that the Korean Intellectual Property Office (KIPO) has issued a Notice of Allowance for a patent application covering Biomerica’s compositions, devices and methods of IBS sensitivity testing. The patent is expected to issue before September 2018.

As quoted in the press release:

The patent application specifically applies to Biomerica’s InFoods® IBS product, which is currently in a clinical study in the U.S.  This patent would be the first for the InFoods® patent portfolio, providing patent protection for InFoods® IBS in Korea until 2035.

It is estimated that over 45 million Americans are affected by Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS).  The total cost (direct + indirect) of IBS has been estimated at $30 billion annually in the United States. IBS is a common condition that can substantially impair patient well-being and a person’s ability to function both at home and in the workplace.

Click here to read the full press release.

medical devices free industry report

“Could the continued issues with cybersecurity ruin the medical device industry?”

 

 

Find out what this trend means for investors in an exclusive INN guide to medical device investing – Download now for FREE   Get My Free Report Click here to download for free

Get the latest Biotech Investing stock information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Biotech Investing Delivered directly to your inbox.

Biotech Investing

Select All
Select None

By selecting company or companies above, you are giving consent to receive email from those companies. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time

Related posts

Tags

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *