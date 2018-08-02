Biomerica Receives Notice of Allowance for Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Test Panel and Methods in Korea

Biomerica (Nasdaq:BMRA) announced today that the Korean Intellectual Property Office (KIPO) has issued a Notice of Allowance for a patent application covering Biomerica’s compositions, devices and methods of IBS sensitivity testing. The patent is expected to issue before September 2018. As quoted in the press release: The patent application specifically applies to Biomerica’s InFoods® IBS … Continued











Biomerica (Nasdaq:BMRA) announced today that the Korean Intellectual Property Office (KIPO) has issued a Notice of Allowance for a patent application covering Biomerica’s compositions, devices and methods of IBS sensitivity testing. The patent is expected to issue before September 2018.

As quoted in the press release:

The patent application specifically applies to Biomerica’s InFoods® IBS product, which is currently in a clinical study in the U.S. This patent would be the first for the InFoods® patent portfolio, providing patent protection for InFoods® IBS in Korea until 2035. It is estimated that over 45 million Americans are affected by Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS). The total cost (direct + indirect) of IBS has been estimated at $30 billion annually in the United States. IBS is a common condition that can substantially impair patient well-being and a person’s ability to function both at home and in the workplace.

