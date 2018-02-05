Medical Device Investing

Aurora Spine Announces Upsizing of Private Placement

• February 5, 2018
Aurora Spine (TSXV:ASG) is pleased to announce that, as a result of strong investor demand, it has increased the size of its previously announced non-brokered private placement offering of common shares to up to 10,000,000 common shares, at a price of CDN$0.10 per common share, for gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000.

As quoted in the press release;

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used for general working capital purposes.

The Company expects that the Offering will close in early February 2018. All securities issued by Aurora Spine in connection with this Offering will be subject to a statutory four month hold period. The Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Click here to read the full press release.

