Aurum Resources

Successful Placement of $2.26M SPP Shortfall

Aurum Resources Limited (ASX:AUE) (Aurum or the Company) is pleased to announce it has secured firm commitments of A$2.26 million at A$0.33 per share (SPP Shortfall Placement). The SPP Shortfall Placement was in strong demand and the A$2.26 million represents the full shortfall under its recently completed share purchase plan (SPP) which closed on 10 July 2024.

The successful SPP Shortfall Placement follows the Company’s oversubscribed A$17 million placement announced on 13 June 2024.

Aurum’s Managing Director Dr. Caigen Wang said:

“Following numerous expressions of interest we are delighted to be able to provide the opportunity for investors to participate in the SPP shortfall. The additional funds will be applied to our ongoing drilling campaign, surveys and other test work.

On behalf of the Board I would like to thank our existing shareholders for their ongoing support and welcome our new investors to the register.”

SPP Shortfall Shares are expected to settle on 14 August 2024 with allotment on or around 15 August 2024. The Company will issue a total of 6,836,061 SPP Shortfall Placement shares under ASX Listing Rule 7.1 as approved by shareholders on 6 August 2024.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Aurum Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

