AtriCure Enters Agreement to Acquire SentreHEART

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) has announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire SentreHEART.

As quoted in the press release:

Under the terms of the agreement to acquire SentreHEART, the transaction consideration consists of an upfront payment of approximately $40 million in cash and AtriCure common stock, plus additional contingent consideration based on the achievement of certain clinical and reimbursement milestones over the next several years, all of which are value-creating events. Of the contingent consideration, $140 million is based on milestones related to the aMAZE™ IDE clinical trial, including PMA approval, and $120 million is based on a milestone related to reimbursement for the therapy involving SentreHEART devices. All contingent consideration would be payable in a combination of cash and stock.

“We believe that SentreHEART is a strategic addition to AtriCure, significantly expanding our addressable markets with a product designed for electrophysiologists,” said Michael Carrel, President and Chief Executive Officer of AtriCure. “With our pursuit of labeling based on the aMAZE Trial, we are deepening our commitment to provide the broadest possible offering of ablation and left atrial appendage management solutions to our customers and their patients.”