AngioDynamics Announces First Patient Enrolled in NanoKnife® DIRECT Clinical Study

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) has announced it has enrolled the first patient in its NanoKnife Irreversible Electroporation (IRE) "Data IRE Cancer Treatment" clinical study (DIRECT).

The DIRECT Study supports a proposed expanded indication for the NanoKnife System in the treatment of Stage III pancreatic cancer. The first patient enrollment closely follows the United States Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) April 1, 2019 approval of AngioDynamics’ investigational device exemption (IDE) application.

“The enrollment of our first patient soon after receiving FDA approval is a strong signal that clinicians are eager to evaluate treatment alternatives that improve the dismal prognosis for Stage III pancreatic cancer patients,” said Brent Boucher, AngioDynamics Senior Vice President and General Manager of Oncology. “We look forward to confirming that our proprietary NanoKnife technology offers a compelling alternative to the current standard of care and believe that this study will provide a pivotal dataset for claims and reimbursement purposes.”

AngioDynamics’ DIRECT clinical study features a comprehensive data collection strategy that will provide meaningful clinical information to healthcare professionals, support a regulatory indication for the treatment of Stage III pancreatic cancer, and facilitate reimbursement for hospitals and treating physicians. The next-generation study is classified as a Category B IDE by the FDA, which allows participating sites to obtain coverage for procedures performed in addition to any related routine costs.

“We are pleased to be the first enrolling site. The DIRECT Study represents an important milestone in the standardization of care for patients with Stage III pancreatic cancer. Our goal is to generate important data that should standardize and optimize the use of IRE in the treatment of locally advanced pancreatic cancer, significantly improving outcomes for patients with this late-stage diagnosis,” said Dr. Robert C.G. Martin, Co-Principal Investigator of the DIRECT Study and Surgical Oncologist at the University of Louisville.