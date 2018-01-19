Medical Device Investing

Adherium Corporate Headquarters Opens in Silicon Valley

• January 19, 2018
Adherium (ASX:ADR), a digital health company that improves medication adherence and patient outcomes, today announced the opening of its corporate headquarters in San Mateo, California.

As quoted in the press release:

Despite advances in therapies and understanding of respiratory disease, asthma remains the third-leading cause of hospitalization for children under 15 and the leading cause of missed school days in the U.S., resulting in more than $80 billion a year in costs.

