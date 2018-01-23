Longevity Investing

Cynata Executes MoU for Commercial Evaluation with Celularity

• January 23, 2018
Australian stem cell and regenerative medicine company, Cynata Therapeutics (ASX:CYP), is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a memorandum of understanding with Celularity, for the commercial evaluation of Cynata’s Cymerus production technology for use with Celularity’s therapeutic stem cell technologies.

As quoted in the press release:

Celularity, Inc, is a leading US biotechnology company that uses its proprietary technology to harness cells from the postpartum placenta to address serious and life-threatening diseases, with strategic assets contributed from Celgene Corporation, Sorrento Therapeutics, United Therapeutics and Human Longevity, Inc.

