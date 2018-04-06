BioCorRx Provides Business Update for the Full Year Ended 2017

BioCorRx (OTCQB: BICX) a developer and provider of advanced solutions in the treatment of alcohol and opioid addictions, today provided a business update for the year ended December 31, 2017.

As quoted in the press release:

Brady Granier, CEO President, and Director of BioCorRx stated, “We have made significant progress in 2017 that laid the foundation for what has shaped up to be a very eventful 2018 to date. We have been working diligently on the advancement of BICX102, a sustained release naltrexone implant for the treatment of opioid and alcohol use disorders, and we are focused on the 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway. We look forward to the prospect of having this proven product more readily available to those suffering from substance use disorder. We are proud of the partnerships we have established with various cities such as Philadelphia and Anaheim for the BioCorRx Recovery Program. The BioCorRx Recovery Program was even used in lieu of conviction in the state of Ohio. We feel that these are significant developments that we hope to expand upon in 2018. We have formed new partnerships like the one with CereCare, LLC as an authorized distributor of the BioCorRx Recovery Program and we look forward to their growth ahead. We also announced last year the launch of our new weight loss pilot program. This pilot is progressing with about a dozen candidates already enrolled and we have received very positive feedback thus far. We anticipate providing further updates on the weight loss program in the second quarter of 2018.

Click here to read the full press release.