Life Science Big News Roundup: Successful Engineering & Cell-Based Efficacy Screening of PreveCeutical’s Smart-siRNA Constructs; BriaCell Appoints Immunology Expert, Dr. Cara L. Haymaker, to Scientific Advisory Board
Danielle Adams - September 27th, 2019
In case you missed it, here is this week’s life science big news roundup.
In case you missed it, here is this week’s life science big news roundup:
Biotech:
- PreveCeutical Announces the Successful Engineering & Cell-Based Efficacy Screening of its Smart-siRNA Constructs for its Dual Gene Therapy Research Program
- BriaCell Appoints Immunology Expert, Dr. Cara L. Haymaker, to Scientific Advisory Board; BriaCell CEO to Lead Special ‘Targeted Immunotherapy’ Issue in Prestigious Journals
To see our previous Life Science Investing Big News Roundups, please click here.