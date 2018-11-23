Life Science Big News Roundup: Relay Medical Commences User Studies on Pharmatrac Medication Management Technology; PreveCeutical Confirms Encouraging Results from Sol-gel Applicator Trials
Danielle Adams - November 23rd, 2018
In case you missed it, here is this week’s life science big news roundup.
Medical Device:
Pharma:
- PreveCeutical Confirms Encouraging Results from Sol-gel Applicator Trials for Achieving Direct Nose-to-Brain Delivery in an Adult Human Nasal Cast
