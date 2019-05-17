Life Science Big News Roundup: Biocure Enters into Exclusive Joint R&D Agreement with Pharos Vaccine Inc.; Bondarenko Acquires 14.48% Beneficial Ownership of BriaCell; Lexaria’s DehydraTECHTM Formulation Delivers 475% More CBD to Bloodstream after 15 Minutes than Conventional Industry Formulations
Danielle Adams - May 17th, 2019
In case you missed it, here is this week’s life science big news roundup.
Biotech:
- Biocure Enters into Exclusive Joint R&D Agreement with Pharos Vaccine Inc. for Overseas Market of CAR T-Cell Products
- Lexaria’s DehydraTECHTM Formulation Delivers 475% More CBD to Bloodstream after 15 Minutes than Conventional Industry Formulations
- Bondarenko Acquires 14.48% Beneficial Ownership of BriaCell Therapeutics Corp.
