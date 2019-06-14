Life Science Big News Roundup: Relevium to Acquire Lifeline Pharma in Colombia; Cardiol Webcasted Annual General Meeting On June 12
Danielle Adams - June 14th, 2019
In case you missed it, here is this week’s life science big news roundup:
Pharma:
- Relevium Takes Major Step in Latam to Acquire Lifeline Pharma in Cali, Colombia
- Cardiol Therapeutics to Webcast Annual General Meeting on June 12
