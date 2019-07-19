Life Science Big News Roundup: NanoSphere Announces Re-election of Board; Harvest One Signs Supply Agreement with GenCanna; MediPharm Labs Provides Operational Update and Increases Average Weekly Production to 75 Million Milligrams
Danielle Adams - July 19th, 2019
In case you missed it, here is this week’s life science big news roundup.
Biotech:
- MediPharm Labs Provides Operational Update and Increases Average Weekly Production of Active Cannabinoid Component to 75 Million Milligrams
- NanoSphere Announces Re-election of Board
Pharma:
