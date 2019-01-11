Life Science Big News Roundup: NanoSphere Partners with Gofire; PreveCeutical Provides Update on Non-Addictive Analgesics Research Program
Danielle Adams - January 11th, 2019
In case you missed it, here is this week’s life science big news roundup.
Biotech:
- NanoSphere Partners with Gofire to Debut DoseCode-Enabled Products in Colorado Market
- PreveCeutical Provides Update on Research Program for Development of Non-Addictive Analgesics
