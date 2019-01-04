Life Science Big News Roundup: Isodiol International Inc. Provides Update on Canadian Assets; BriaCell Announces Switch to Novel Frozen Formulation for Lead Cancer Drug Candidate
Danielle Adams - January 4th, 2019
In case you missed it, here is this week’s life science big news roundup.
In case you missed it, here is this week’s life science big news roundup:
Biotech:
- BriaCell Announces Switch to Novel Frozen Formulation for Lead Cancer Drug Candidate, Upcoming Attendance at Biotech Showcase™ 2019 and Presentation at Keystone Symposia Conference
- Isodiol International Inc. Comments on U.S. Farm Bill; Provides Update on Canadian Assets
To see our previous Life Science Investing Big News Roundups, please click here.