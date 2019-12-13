Life Science Big News Roundup: Algernon Selects NP-120 for its Lead Phase 2 Trial; BriaCell Announces Clinical Data as Presented at the 2019 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium®
Danielle Adams - December 13th, 2019
In case you missed it, here is this week’s life science big news roundup:
Biotech:
- Algernon Pharmaceuticals Selects NP-120 (Ifenprodil) for its Lead Phase 2 Trial for Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis and Chronic Cough
- BriaCell Announces Clinical Data as Presented at the 2019 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium®
