Life Science Big News Roundup: BriaCell Presents Positive Efficacy Data with Lead Cancer Drug Candidate; Kalytera Announces Additional Share Issuance for Services under Payments Agreement with Salzman Group
Alison Cameron - December 7th, 2018
In case you missed it, here is this week’s life science big news roundup.
In case you missed it, here is this week’s life science big news roundup:
Biotech:
- BriaCell Presents Positive Efficacy Data with Lead Cancer Drug Candidate in Phase IIa Monotherapy and Excellent Initial Safety Data in Combination with KEYTRUDA® at a Major Breast Cancer Conference
- Kalytera Announces Additional Share Issuance for Services under Payments Agreement with Salzman Group
To see our previous Life Science Investing Big News Roundups, please click here.