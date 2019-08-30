Life Science Big News Roundup: Canna-V-Cell Announces Significant Milestone; Lexaria Announces DehydraTECH Patent
Danielle Adams - August 30th, 2019
In case you missed it, here is this week’s life science big news roundup:
Biotech:
- Lexaria Bioscience Announces DehydraTECH Patent for Pharmaceutical Applications of Cannabinoids to Treat Certain Disease Conditions
- Canna-V-Cell Sciences Inc. Announces Significant Milestone
