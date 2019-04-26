Life Science Big News Roundup: Lexaria Bioscience Announces Beverage License Agreement; NanoSphere Received Notice of Allowance for a Patent for its Breakthrough Nanoparticle Encapsulations of NSAIDs
Danielle Adams - April 26th, 2019
In case you missed it, here is this week’s life science big news roundup.
Biotech:
- Lexaria Bioscience Announces Beverage License Agreement with California-Based Cannabis Company
- NanoSphere Health Sciences Has Received Notice of Allowance for a Patent for its Breakthrough Nanoparticle Encapsulations of NSAIDs
