Voyager Therapeutics Set to Present New Preclinical Data

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) announced multiple presentations on latest data and research finds at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT).

New preclinical data at this year’s ASGCT relate to Voyager’s vectorized antibody program directed against tau for the potential treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, its new TRACER system to discover adeno-associated virus (AAV) capsids with blood-brain barrier crossing and cell-specific transduction properties, as well as VY-SOD102 targeting a monogenic form of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) called SOD1. “One of the major limitations of biologic therapies for the treatment of severe neurodegenerative diseases is the ability of those therapies to cross the blood-brain barrier,” said Dinah Sah, Ph.D., chief scientific officer of Voyager. “At this year’s ASGCT, we describe our efforts to address these limitations, including our vectorized antibody program directed against tau for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease as well as our newly developed TRACER system that allows for rapid evolution of novel AAV capsids that have the potential to cross the blood-brain barrier and target specific cells within the brain after systemic administration.”

