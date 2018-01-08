Top Genetics Stocks on the NASDAQ in 2017

As we roll into 2018, we take a look back at the genetics companies which enjoyed the highest gains on the NASDAQ. Which genetics stocks came out on top in 2017?

While the industry’s had its ups and downs in the past few years, it seems that collaboration between genetics technologies and cancer research seems to be a fruitful one. Let’s take a look at this past year’s top performers.

The list below was generated using The Globe and Mail’s market data filter, and it shows the NASDAQ-listed genetics companies that saw the biggest share price gains from January 3 to December 29, 2017. Companies with market caps of less than $3 billion are included, with data compiled from Google Finance. If you think we’ve missed a genetics company that should be listed, please let us know in the comments.

1. Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Market cap: $2.36 billion current share price: $34.09; 2017 percentage gain: 106.03 percent

Myriad Genetics had an impressive year in 2017. The genetics company focused on discovery, development and marketing of molecular diagnostic tests. Among its long list of products and services, Myriad offers genetic testing for hereditary cancer and has been in operation since 1991.

In 2017, the company also s yielded good test study results. For example, Myriad’s Genesight which was shown to improve Generalized Anxiety Disorder treatment response. Additionally, Myriad’s BRACAnalysis CDx test was able to identify “patients with metastatic breast cancer who responded to Pfizer’s investigational PARP inhibitor, talazoparib”. This will mean that Myriad will be able to proceed with application with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The company also had a number of collaborations including that with the Department of Veterans Affairs for a large trial with their Genesight test, and CareFirst BlueCross Blue Shield for their Vectra DA test. In November of 2017, Myriad released their Q1 financial results for 2018. The company reported an increase of seven percent, totaling $190.2 million.

2. Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX)

Market cap: $ 57.74 million; current price: $2.08; 2017 percentage gain: 37.04 percent

Second on our top genetics companies is Cancer Genetics (CGI). The company offers diagnostic products and services for the field of oncology. CGI has a joint venture with the Mayo Clinic named Oncospire Genomics, and acquired Gentris LLC and Bioserve Biotechnologies in 2014. Gentris partners with pharmaceutical companies and academics to integrate pharmacogenomics into their drug development and clinical trials. Bioserve is based in India, and was the first company to offer DNA synthesis in the country.

The genetics company stock shot up at the end of Q1 in 2017, around the time when CGI announced record revenue for Q4 of 2016 and their 2016 year end review. This release cited revenues up 50 percent in 2016 from the previous year. The company also declared a strategic partnership with Mendel.ai to integrate artificial intelligence technology to accelerate clinical trials. In November of 2017, CGI reported a record Q3 with a 134 percent increase in contract bookings and a revenue increase of 19 percent totalling $8.0 million.

3. Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX)

Market cap: $1.22 billion; current share price: $35.20; 2017 percentage gain:16.37 percent

Genomic health is a genetics company focused on research pertaining to cancer detection. Their flagship product is the Oncotype DX, which can be used to test for breast, prostate and colon cancers. The company states that it delivers more than 400 Oncotype DX test results every day across more than 90 countries via their centralized clinical lab. Like CGI, this company has also seen positive studies on their tests. For example, Genomic announced in March that their Oncotype DX is a “strong independent predictor of metastases at 10 years in prostate cancer patients across all National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) clinical risk groups”.

In July of 2017, the company’s Oncotype DX test was endorsed by the 15th St. Gallen International Breast Cancer Expert Panel. Genomic also announced a research collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals to test for drug development in conjunction with their prostate test. The company’s Q3 results reported a two percent increase in revenue. Genomic explained that the revenue had been impacted by hurricane disruptions in the USA.

4. Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE)

Market cap: $30.67 million; current share price: $1.24; 2017 percentage gain: 7.41 percent

Genetic Technologies is an Australian genetics company that has honed in on molecular diagnostics. The company offers predictive testing and assessment tools for physicians. Its main product is called BREVAGenplus, and it is a test for hereditary breast cancer. In November of 2016, the company signed an exclusive worldwide license agreement with the University of Melbourne for the development of a risk assessment test for colorectal cancer.

Genetic Technologies launched a promotional campaign in conjunction with Breast Cancer Awareness month in October of 2017. They also received an approval from the Ohio State Review Board, for their clinical study with Ohio State University, Technology Commercialisation Office and Division of Human Genetics. This collaboration may help inform the design of future products, as well as it associates the brand with other high profile experts in the field.

The data for this article was retrieved on January 3, 2018 using The Globe and Mail’s market data filter. Only NASDAQ-listed genetics companies with market capitalizations greater than $1 billion are included.

