Jounce Therapeutics Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Financial Results

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE), a clinical stage company focused on the discovery and development of novel cancer immunotherapies and predictive biomarkers for patient enrichment, today reported financial results and provided a corporate update for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2017.

As quoted in the press release:

“2017 was an important year of execution for Jounce, and our first year as a publicly-traded company. Our corporate progress this past year started with our initial public offering in January 2017 and expanded to the growth of our team and Board as well as our capabilities to support our broader pipeline mission. On the clinical front, we executed on the development of our lead program, JTX-2011, achieving several milestones,” said Richard Murray, Ph.D., chief executive officer and president of Jounce Therapeutics. “We continue to make progress towards realizing our vision of transforming the treatment of cancer by delivering first-in-class immunotherapies that provide long-lasting benefits. With this tenet guiding our long-term growth, our goal is to leverage the great progress we have made to date and execute on our key value drivers for 2018.”

