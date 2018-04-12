Genetics Investing Illumina and Loxo Oncology Form Collaboration, Share Prices Increase Illumina and Loxo have announced a partnership by pairing products within the genetics industry. « ImmunoCellular Therapeuti… Gabrielle Lakusta • April 12, 2018

One of the biggest names in genetics, Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) has teamed up with Loxo Oncology (NASDAQ:LOXO) in a partnership to develop and commercialize a multi-gene panel for broad tumor profiling for cancer indications, the two companies announced on Tuesday (April 10).

The companies’ first plan of action is co-developing Illumina’s TruSight Tumor 170 as a companion diagnostic for Loco’s larotrectinib and LOXO-292, both which target different gene alterations in specific tumors.

Cancerous tumors are triggered by different genetic mutations. Illumina’s product teamed with Loxo’s drug candidates could be a winning combination to addressing and solving the genetic implications of certain tumors.

“We are leveraging our leadership in next-generation sequencing to deliver in-vitro diagnostic solutions to improve the management of cancer patients in the clinic,” said Garret Hampton, executive vice president of clinical genomics at Illumina in the press release. “To this end, we are partnering with leading biotechnology companies, such as Loxo Oncology, to develop companion diagnostics for best-in-class therapeutics.

Jacob Van Naarden, chief business officer of Loxo Oncology is equally excited for the partnership, stating that Illumina’s TruSight Tumor 170 “has consistently demonstrated robust performance with the assessment of both DNA and RNA.”

TruSight Tumor 170 is a gene sequencing test that interrogates point mutations, fusions, ampliciations and splice variants in 170 genes which are associated with solid tumors.

The first of Loxo’s products, larotrectinib, is a TRK inhibitor in clinical development for treating patients with cancers that harbor a neurotrophic tyrosine receptor kinase (NTRK) gene fusion—a next generation method to curing cancer types. This product has received three special designations from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). In November 2017, Loxo entered a collaboration to develop the drug with Bayer (ETR:BAYN).

The second candidate, LOXO-292, is also in clinical development for treating patients with cancer that harbor abnormalities in the rearranged during transfection (RET) kinase. It’s currently in a Phase 1 trial for non-small cell lung cancer, medullary thyroid cancer, colon cancer and solid tumor.

Investor Takeaway

Both companies had an increase in share prices following Tuesday’s announcement. Shares of Illumina increased 3.25 percent to $237.67 on Tuesday, with the rally continuing throughout the week to reach $242.09 as of market close on Thursday (April 12).

Piper Jaffray analyst William Quirk reiterated a “buy” target for the company the same day as the partnership announcement and gave the company a $269.00 price target.

Loxo’s share price increased 7.79 percent the day of the announcement to close at $121.86 on Tuesday. By Thursday, shares of Loxo had increased by 11.67 percent to $126.24.

Oppenheimer analyst Leah Cann issued a report assigning a “buy” rating for Loxo and a $122.00 price target on Tuesday. “We believe accurate and widely available patient-identification in precision medicine is critical to enrolling clinical studies, and more importantly, to the successful launch of these drugs if FDA-approved,” Cann said in the report.

As this partnership deepens,the two companies could see profitable years ahead while these products are combined–as long as regulatory milestones are reached.

Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle Lakusta, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.