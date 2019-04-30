Homology Medicines Presents New Data on Novel AAV Vectors

Homology Medicines presented new clinical data showing the benefits of using its novel adeno-associated virus vectors.









Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) presented new clinical data showing the benefits of using its novel adeno-associated virus vectors.

As quoted in the press release:

Homology Medicines, a genetic medicines company, announced today the presentation of preclinical data demonstrating that, with a single dose, the Company’s suite of novel adeno-associated virus vectors targeted cell types frequently associated with inherited retinal diseases. The presentation at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) 2019 Annual Meeting showed that Homology’s vectors, which are derived from human hematopoietic stem cells (AAVHSCs), were able to target and enter (transduce) therapeutically relevant cells in the eye in three models using multiple routes of administration, including intravenous, intravitreal and subretinal injections. “Our suite of AAVHSCs enables us to select the best vector for addressing a particular disease, and today’s data further demonstrates the potential flexibility of our vectors to target the eye when employing multiple routes of administration and across different models,” stated Albert Seymour, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Homology Medicines. “Our presentation also demonstrates that AAVHSCs were able to deliver genes to cells that are therapeutically relevant for many ophthalmic diseases, thus expanding the potential of our platform to new indications over time.”

