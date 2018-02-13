Arcturus Therapeutics Appoints Dr. Christine Esau as Vice President of Research and Development

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT), a leading RNA medicines company, today announced that Dr. Christine Esau, Senior Director of Translational Research, has been appointed as Vice President of Research and Development, effective immediately.

As quoted in the press release:

“Christine brings more than a decade of experience in microRNA drug discovery, development and commercialization,” said Mark R. Herbert, Interim President. “Given her experience with Arcturus over the past several years, we are confident that in this new role, Christine will immediately contribute to the progress we are making in developing innovative RNA medicines with the potential to transform the lives of patients with serious diseases. We are pleased Dr. Chivukula will serve as a Scientific Advisor to the Company.”

