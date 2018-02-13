Genetics Investing

Arcturus Therapeutics Appoints Dr. Christine Esau as Vice President of Research and Development

« 5 Top NASDAQ Biotech Stoc…
• February 13, 2018
Add Comment

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT), a leading RNA medicines company, today announced that Dr. Christine Esau, Senior Director of Translational Research, has been appointed as Vice President of Research and Development, effective immediately.

As quoted in the press release:

“Christine brings more than a decade of experience in microRNA drug discovery, development and commercialization,” said Mark R. Herbert, Interim President. “Given her experience with Arcturus over the past several years, we are confident that in this new role, Christine will immediately contribute to the progress we are making in developing innovative RNA medicines with the potential to transform the lives of patients with serious diseases. We are pleased Dr. Chivukula will serve as a Scientific Advisor to the Company.”

Click here to read the full press release.

genetics market 2018 report

2018 Genetics Market Report
Find out what to watch for in the world of genetics investing.


Get the Latest Biotech Investing Stock Information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Biotech Investing delivered directly to your inbox.

Biotech

By selecting company or companies above, you are giving consent to receive email from those companies. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time.

genetics market 2018 report

2018 Genetics Market Report
Find out what to watch for in the world of genetics investing.


Return to the Biotech Investing Index
Comments

Leave a Reply