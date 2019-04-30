Abeona Therapeutics Presents New Preclinical Data of ABO-401

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) announced the presentation of new preclinical data on its candidate ABO-401.

As quoted in the press release:

Abeona Therapeutics, a fully-integrated leader in gene and cell therapy, today will report new preclinical data demonstrating that ABO-401, the Company’s novel gene therapy for cystic fibrosis (CF), efficiently delivered a highly-expressed, functional copy of human mini-CFTR (hCFTR) to the lung of CF mice and restored CFTR function in human CF patient nasal and bronchial epithelial cells. The data will be presented this evening at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy 22nd Annual Meeting in Washington, D.C.

“These encouraging preclinical data add to the growing body of evidence suggesting ABO-401 may address the challenges in lung delivery and transgene expression that have limited the advancement of gene therapy for CF patients,” said Timothy J. Miller, Ph.D., President and Chief Scientific Officer. “ABO-401 is a promising candidate from our AIM capsid library en route to IND-enabling studies that may ultimately change the landscape of CF treatment by introducing one-time gene therapy.”