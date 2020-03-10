XOMA Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Results

XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) announced its fourth quarter and full-year 2019 financial results and business highlights.

As quoted in the press release:

“2019 was a tremendous year for XOMA. We added 20 new assets to our royalty license portfolio, eleven of which are clinical-stage candidates. One of our licensees, Janssen Biotech, conducted a portfolio review and identified multiple compounds that were born from an agreement between our companies. As we are constructing XOMA’s portfolio to generate royalty candidates over an extended time horizon, we acquired interests in two exciting platform technologies that we believe will produce multiple clinical candidates to further increase our royalty license portfolio. We entered 2020 with a royalty-potential portfolio of more than 65 partner-funded assets,” stated Jim Neal, Chief Executive Officer at XOMA. “Our business model has the potential to generate significant revenue from milestone payments and royalties. In 2019, we received $15.8 million from our partners. Given our royalty acquisition achievements over the last three years and the opportunities before us, we raised an additional $22 million in a rights offering at the end of the year. We anticipate we will deploy this capital to continue building XOMA’s royalty-interest and milestone-bearing portfolio.”