Genetics Investing Wave Life Sciences and Deep Genomics Form Collaboration, Share Prices Increase A new collaboration has given investors something new to get excited about with the biotech company Wave Life Science. Gabrielle Lakusta • April 10, 2018

In the midst of a somewhat quiet time for the biotech industry collaborations remain consistent, keeping investors interested in the sector.

On Tuesday (April 10), Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) together with private company Deep Genomics announced a collaboration to discover novel therapies for genetic neuromuscular disorders.

The two hope to build a new universe of genetic medicines using Deep Genomics’ machine learning-driven biomedical platform to identify cause and effect relationships specific to the neuromuscular-related targets. Wave will use its chemistry platform to validate the targets and explain its implications intervention across phenotypes to expand the company’s pipeline of oligonucleotides.

“We believe this collaboration will enable a more profound understanding of splicing biology and illuminate new approaches to increase the size of patient populations with genetic neuromuscular disorders that may be eligible for treatment,” Paul Bolno, CEO of Wave said in the press release. “We intend to use these new insights to expand the universe of druggable splicing targets beyond Duchenne muscular dystrophy and spinal muscular atrophy and direct our highly efficient stereopure oligonucleotides toward optimal regions or sequences within those targets.”

Brendan Frey CEO of Deep Genomics shared similar sentiments, explaining the two companies will “complement [its] discovery platform, which combines automation, high volume data acquisition and genome biology in a machine learning system.”

The collaboration is building on Wave’s current research and development in the splice correction programs including the lead Duchenne muscular dystrophy program. WVE-210201 is an investigational therapy targeting a patients exon 51 skipping in a Phase 1 clinical trial. The interim efficacy readout of the Phase 1 study is projected for sometime in 2019.

Deep Genomics is developing an artificial intelligence-powered discovery platform to create new therapeutic targets, which combines automation, biomedical knowledge, data and machine learning. The company focuses on therapeutic needs in metabolic, neurodegenerative and neuromuscular disorders through nucleic acid-based therapeutic modalities.

Investor Takeaway

While Wave’s share price initially increased 9.17 percent on Monday (April 9) before the news was released, the stock price’s rally continued into Tuesday’s trading following the announcement, although the increase was lower. Wave Life Science’s share price increased by 6.47 percent to $46.35 in the afternoon on Tuesday and later evened out to an overall 1.96 percent increase over a one-day trading period to close at $44.30.

According to TipRanks, the most recent analyst report on the company was on March 19. Mizuho analyst Salim Syed reiterated a “buy” rating and raised his price target to $65.00 from $34.00. The report was made after the company’s share prices spiked following positive Q4 2017 financial results.

In the last year Wave’s share price has seen a 161 percent increase since its 52-week low of $15.25.With this collaboration, 2018 should be a positive year for both Wave and Deep Genomics.

Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle Lakusta, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.