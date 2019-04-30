Trillium Therapeutics Shares Corporate Update

Trillium Therapeutics issued an update to shareholders on new appointments and a corporate strategy update.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL,TSX:TRIL) issued an update to shareholders on new appointments and a corporate strategy update.

As quoted in the press release:

Corporate Governance Changes

Niclas Stiernholm, Ph.D., has informed the Board of Directors of his resignation as President & Chief Executive Officer of the Company effective April 29, 2019. In addition, Dr. Stiernholm has resigned as a director of the Company. The Board of Directors has appointed a committee to lead a search for Trillium’s next Chief Executive Officer.

Corporate Update

Trillium also today provided an update of its development programs and confirmed its expected milestones for the remainder of 2019.

The trial of intratumoral injection of TTI-621 (NCT02890368) continues with additional data expected by year-end 2019. Trillium believes that the data obtained to date in this trial may support moving this product into trials with registration potential. The Company intends to seek FDA guidance in mid-2019 on a proposed pivotal trial of intratumoral TTI-621 in patients with cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.