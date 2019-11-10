5 Top NASDAQ Biotech and Pharma Stocks: 65 Percent Rise for Clovis

Which biotech and pharma stocks were on the rise last week? We list the top gainers and what may have moved their share prices.









The NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (INDEXNASDAQ:NBI) had a rocky time last week, starting at 3,467.3 points and reaching a low of 3,396.02 points on Thursday (November 7).

By Friday (November 8), the index had recovered slightly to reach 3,454.53 points as of 1:59 p.m. EST.

On Tuesday (November 5), Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) received orphan drug designation from the US Food and Drug Administration for its AUTO1 treatment for acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Shares of the company rose over 10 percent during the day’s trading session.

In contrast, shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) tumbled over 62 percent on Thursday even though the company released positive results from two studies of its lead product candidate, reloxaliase.

The five top gainers on the NASDAQ last week in the small- and mid-cap spaces are as follows:

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX)

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA)

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI)

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Here’s a closer look at those companies and what may have moved their share prices.

Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology’s products are geared towards specific types of cancer. In its pipeline is its lead candidate rucaparib, which has been indicated for ovarian cancer and solid tumors.

On Thursday, Clovis reported its Q3 financial results, highlighting that its lead product raked in US$37.7 million for the quarter, a rise of 65 percent from Q3 2018.

Shares of the company were up 65 percent last week to US$6.18 as of 3:35 p.m. EST on Friday.

Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics is focused on developing products for women with unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, which is a weekly contraceptive patch.

While Agile Therapeutics had no announcements last week, shares of the company rose 52.96 percent to reach US$2.15 as of 3:36 p.m. EST on Friday.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

Headquartered in San Francisco, California, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals is advancing its STS101 treatment for migraines.

The company had no notable announcements last week that would explain its share price rise. Over the five day trading period, shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals were up 45.98 percent to US$18.39 as of 2:53 p.m. EST on Friday.

Trevi Therapeutics

Trevi Therapeutics’ area of focus is neurologically mediated conditions with a focus on the central and peripheral nervous systems. Its product, nalbuphine ER, has been approved in the US and the EU to treat severe pain in a hospital setting.

Like others on this list, Trevi Therapeutics did not have any notable announcements last week. Still, its share price increased 35.63 percent to hit US$3.62 as of 12:37 p.m. EST on Friday.

Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences is focused on its genome-editing platform ARCUS. Through the platform, the company is targeting allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy, in vivo gene correction and food.

On Wednesday (November 6), Precision BioSciences announced its presentation of initial clinical data for PBCAR0191 at the American Society of Hematology’s annual meeting.

Shares of Precision BioSciences were up 33.59 percent last week to US$9.01 as of 3:57 p.m. EST.

Data for 5 Top NASDAQ Biotech and Pharma Stocks articles is retrieved each Friday at 1:00 p.m. EDT using TradingView’s stock screener. Only companies with a market capitalization greater than US$50 million and lower than US$500 million prior to the week’s gains are included. Companies within the biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors are considered.

Securities Disclosure: I, Jocelyn Aspa, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.