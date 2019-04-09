TetraGenetics and ImmunoPrecise Extend Collaboration With Multi-Target Service Agreement

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (TSXV:IPA, OTC Pink:IPATF) has announced it has extended its collaboration with TetraGenetics. As quoted in the press release: The alliance is focused on the discovery of novel human monoclonal antibodies against three undisclosed therapeutically-relevant ion-channels. “We are pleased to work with ImmunoPrecise, utilizing their customized phage library technology,” said Douglas Kahn, TetraGenetics Chairman and … Continued

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (TSXV:IPA, OTC Pink:IPATF) has announced it has extended its collaboration with TetraGenetics.

As quoted in the press release:

The alliance is focused on the discovery of novel human monoclonal antibodies against three undisclosed therapeutically-relevant ion-channels.

“We are pleased to work with ImmunoPrecise, utilizing their customized phage library technology,” said Douglas Kahn, TetraGenetics Chairman and CEO. “We expect our unique ion channel screening tools to enable deep mining of ImmunoPrecise’s patient library repertoire to identify rare and functional monoclonal antibodies that we can develop as therapeutics”

This multi-target service agreement is the result of a successful research collaboration, utilizing ModiQuests’ natural human phage library repertoire combined with TetraGenetics’ unique ion channel screening tools, in which a multitude of potent pre-clinical lead antibodies were discovered.

“TetraGenetics’ unique capability to generate high concentrations of difficult-to-produce ion channel proteins caught our attention,” said Jennifer Bath, CEO of ImmunoPrecise. “TetraGenetics will provide us with unique screening formulations which should be highly effective for antibody discovery with our proprietary libraries. We’re look forward to a close collaboration with TetraGenetics, and are excited by the potential of combining the two unique technologies.”