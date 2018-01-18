Strongbridge Biopharma Announces Acquisition of the U.S. and Canadian Rights to MACRILEN™ (macimorelin) from Aeterna Zentaris

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP), a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with significant unmet needs, today announced that the Company has acquired the U.S. and Canadian rights to MACRILEN™ (macimorelin) from Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS).

As quoted from the press release:

“We are extremely proud to acquire the U.S. and Canadian rights to MACRILEN, the first and only oral drug approved in the U.S. to diagnose adult growth hormone deficiency, or AGHD. MACRILEN has Orphan Drug Designation in the U.S. and was developed to address important unmet needs in the diagnosis and appropriate treatment of adult growth hormone deficiency, a condition that we believe is too often under-recognized or misdiagnosed, in part because of the lack of accurate, convenient and safe diagnostic procedures,” said Matthew Pauls, president and chief executive officer of Strongbridge Biopharma.

