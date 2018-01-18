Biotech Investing

Strongbridge Biopharma Announces Acquisition of the U.S. and Canadian Rights to MACRILEN™ (macimorelin) from Aeterna Zentaris

« The Case for Investing in…
• January 18, 2018
Add Comment

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP), a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with significant unmet needs, today announced that the Company has acquired the U.S. and Canadian rights to MACRILEN™ (macimorelin) from Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS).

As quoted from the press release:

“We are extremely proud to acquire the U.S. and Canadian rights to MACRILEN, the first and only oral drug approved in the U.S. to diagnose adult growth hormone deficiency, or AGHD. MACRILEN has Orphan Drug Designation in the U.S. and was developed to address important unmet needs in the diagnosis and appropriate treatment of adult growth hormone deficiency, a condition that we believe is too often under-recognized or misdiagnosed, in part because of the lack of accurate, convenient and safe diagnostic procedures,” said Matthew Pauls, president and chief executive officer of Strongbridge Biopharma.

Click here to view the full press release.

biotech outlook report 2018

Biotech Stocks in 2018

Find out how the market will look this year
 

Get the Latest Biotech Investing Stock Information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Biotech Investing delivered directly to your inbox.

Biotech

By selecting company or companies above, you are giving consent to receive email from those companies. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time.

biotech outlook report 2018

Biotech Stocks in 2018

Find out how the market will look this year
 
Return to the Biotech Investing Index
Comments

Leave a Reply