Pharmaceutical Investing

Sorrento Therapeutics CAR-T Manufacturing Capacity Expanded With Opening of East Coast GMP Site in Addition to Primary West Coast Facility

• January 24, 2018
Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) announced the expansion of its Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) CAR-T manufacturing capacity, with an exclusive agreement to operate the “Cellular Immunotherapy and Gene Therapy Facility” at Roger Williams Medical Center (Providence, RI) under Sorrento management.

As quoted in the press release:

“We decided a long time ago that internal manufacturing capability would be a strategic asset for Sorrento,” stated Henry Ji, Chairman and CEO. He also noted, “Many biotech companies learned the hard way the risks of entering into a new therapeutic area without internal manufacturing capabilities and having to compete with other companies for limited numbers of third party manufacturers. With all the recent activity in the CAR-T space we are extremely pleased to be in control of our own GMP manufacturing and not have to rely on outside parties for our supply needs for our current and future development work.”

Click here for the full press release.

