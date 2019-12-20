Sona Nanotech Appoints New Director

Sona Nanotech Inc. (CSE:SONA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Jim Megann to the Company’s Board of Directors.









Sona Nanotech Inc. (CSE:SONA) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Jim Megann to the Company’s Board of Directors. Mr. Megann is a former director of the Company and is currently the Managing Director of Numus Financial. Numus Financial has been an investor in Sona Nanotech since 2014.

Mr. Megann is replacing Mr. Wade Dawe, who has served on the Company’s Board since April 2019. Mr. Dawe, the Chief Executive Officer of Numus Financial, will focus on other board commitments, but will remain a trusted advisor to Sona Nanotech.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This press release includes certain “forward-looking statements” under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Sona Nanotech disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Click here to connect with Sona Nanotech Inc. (CSE:SONA) for an Investor Presentation.

Source