Sona Nanotech's THT Cancer Therapy Preclinical Efficacy Studies Published In Peer-Reviewed Scientific Journal

Sona Nanotech Inc. (CSE: SONA) (OTCQB: SNANF) (the "Company", "Sona") is pleased to announce that the now complete findings from our previously announced pre-clinical breast cancer and melanoma efficacy studies have been published in the peer-reviewed scientific journal, Frontiers in Immunology. This research article includes new follow-up data which provides a comprehensive analysis of the immunity activated by Sona's Targeted Hyperthermia Therapy ("THT"). The published manuscript titled, "Targeted Intra-tumoral Hyperthermia with Uniquely Biocompatible Gold Nanorods Induces a Strong Immunogenic Cell Death in Two Immunogenically 'Cold' Tumors" is available online in electronic form (here) and will be in print in its upcoming issue of Frontiers in Immunology - Cancer Immunology and Immunotherapy. Frontiers in Immunology is a leading journal in its field, publishing rigorously peer-reviewed research across basic, translational and clinical immunology.

Sona's proprietary, innovative technology uses the Company's patented, biocompatible gold nanorods ("GNRs") to deliver precision, targeted, non-destructive hyperthermia therapy directly to cancers, thereby alleviating the systemic toxicity associated with most other cancer therapies. In this study, Sona's team confirmed that its therapy causes cancer-specific cell death that activates a strong immune response by the body's immune system. Of critical importance in Sona's publication is the evidence that the 'novel immunity' generated by Sona's THT is observed in cancers that are known to be completely resistant to modern immunotherapies.

Sona's Chief Medical Officer, and the manuscript's senior author, Dr. Carman Giacomantonio, commented, "I am extremely proud of my research team lead by Dr. Barry Kennedy, and the quality of the research we have produced. To be published in such a highly respected and rigorously peer-reviewed journal as Frontiers in Immunology is no small feat! In our studies, we've shown in industry standard, pre-clinical cancer models that Sona's therapy can eliminate cancers by converting them from 'cold', immune unresponsive tumors, into 'hot' immunogenic tumors. In the many years I have been involved in cancer research and treatment, I have never seen a treatment trigger such a powerful immune response in otherwise 'cold' tumors and our data makes it clear that there was no meaningful immune response to standard immunotherapies without THT in these studies. Our publication in Frontiers in Immunology elevates our findings to an international level, giving us new audience with other leading cancer research laboratories and potential industry partners. Most importantly, this publication provides us with 'proof-of-concept', supporting the clinical trial protocols we are striving to launch in 2025."

"Our research appearing in a leading scientific journal is evidence of Sona delivering on our commitment to build a 'mountain of data' that will support our planned regulatory filings. Its findings motivate our team to press on, affirming our conviction that THT- immunotherapy will be highly effective in the clinical setting. While we continue to conduct research on other cancers, we are now also focused on delivering evidence through first-in-human clinical trials, both here and abroad, as quickly as possible. This peer-reviewed publication of successful treatment using Sona's THT in melanoma and breast cancers provides the credibility necessary to help make that happen," said David Regan, Chief Executive Office of Sona Nanotech.

Contact:
David Regan, CEO
+1-902-442-0653
david@sonanano.com

About Sona Nanotech Inc.

Sona Nanotech is developing Targeted Hyperthermia™, a photothermal cancer therapy, which uses therapeutic heat to treat solid cancer tumors. The heat is delivered to tumors by infrared light that is absorbed by Sona's gold nanorods in the tumor and re-emitted as heat. Therapeutic heat (42-48°C) stimulates the immune system, shrinks tumors, inactivates cancer stem cells, and increases tumor perfusion - thus enabling drugs to reach all tumor compartments more effectively. Targeted Hyperthermia promises to be safe, effective, minimally invasive, competitive in cost, and a valuable adjunct to drug therapy and other cancer treatments.

Sona has developed multiple proprietary methods for the manufacture of gold nanoparticles which it uses for the development of both cancer therapies and diagnostic testing platforms. Sona Nanotech's gold nanorod particles are cetyltrimethylammonium ("CTAB") free, eliminating the toxicity risks associated with the use of other gold nanorod technologies in medical applications.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding the anticipated applications and potential opportunities of Targeted Hyperthermia Therapy, and Sona's preclinical and clinical study plans. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions or estimates that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including the risk that Sona may not be able to successfully obtain sufficient clinical and other data to submit regulatory submissions, raise sufficient additional capital, secure patents or develop the envisioned therapy, and the risk that THT may not prove to have the benefits currently anticipated. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Sona disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/236960

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Sona Nanotech

Sona Nanotech


Sona Nanotech's THT Cancer Studies Demonstrates Strong Efficacy in Third Preclinical Study and Plans for First-in-human Early Feasibility Study

Sona Nanotech's THT Cancer Studies Demonstrates Strong Efficacy in Third Preclinical Study and Plans for First-in-human Early Feasibility Study

Sona Nanotech Inc. (CSE: SONA) (OTCQB: SNANF) (the "Company", "Sona") announces results from its most recent preclinical study of its Targeted Hyperthermia Therapy ("THT") which uses the Company's patented, biocompatible gold nanorods ("GNRs") to treat certain solid cancer tumors, shrinking them and acting as an immune stimulator. Building on its success in melanoma and breast cancer studies, the Company's third preclinical efficacy study was conducted in an immunologically 'cold' colorectal cancer model ("CT26"), a model that represents the majority of human colon cancers, which do not typically respond to current standard of care immunotherapies.

In this preliminary study, whereas no mice that were given standard immunotherapy alone showed any response, 100% of mice in the THT treatment group responded to the same immunotherapy with 50% (4 out of 8) of those tumors eliminated within 12 days of treatment, as shown by the green line in Figure 1, below.

Sona Nanotech to Showcase Its THT Cancer Therapy at NCL 20th Anniversary Symposium and Provides Corporate Update

Sona Nanotech to Showcase Its THT Cancer Therapy at NCL 20th Anniversary Symposium and Provides Corporate Update

Sona Nanotech Inc. (CSE: SONA) (OTCQB: SNANF) (the "Company", "Sona") is pleased to announce that its Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Len Pagliaro, has been invited to showcase Sona's developing Targeted Hyperthermia Therapy ("THT") cancer treatment today at the Nanotechnology Characterization Laboratory ("NCL"). Sona will be one of six commercial and academic collaborators to present its research at the NCL's 20th anniversary "Advancing Medical Applications of Cancer Nanotechnology" symposium. Sona's subsidiary was previously selected for the NCL Assay Cascade Program, the premier program in the World for bringing nanomaterials through critical preclinical stages and facilitating regulatory review, in which Sona's materials were assessed for biocompatibility. The NCL was established by the National Cancer Institute ("NCI") to accelerate the progress of nanomedicine by providing preclinical characterization and safety testing of nanoparticles. The NCL is a collaborative effort between NCI, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA"), and the National Institute of Standards and Technology.

Sona Nanotech Issued Patent and Appoints New Board Member

Sona Nanotech Issued Patent and Appoints New Board Member

Sona Nanotech Inc. (CSE: SONA) (OTCQB: SNANF) (the "Company", "Sona") is pleased to announce the issuance of U.S. Patent No. 12117447 by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to the Company, entitled, "Metal Nanoparticles and Methods of Making Same". This patent covers the Company's proprietary process for manufacturing gold nanorods without the use of the toxic substance, cetyltrimethylammonium bromide ("CTAB"), which typically carries significant cytotoxic and genotoxic risks.

The Company is also pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Wayne Myles, KC, FIIC, to its board of directors. An active investor and entrepreneur, Mr. Myles has served as lead counsel and strategic business advisor on more than 100 domestic and international acquisitions and sales, financings, government and regulatory affairs and licensing mandates. He has significant and diverse experience as a director of public and private companies. He also has been recognized with numerous professional achievements, distinctions and awards, including being named as one of "Canada's Top 25 Most Influential Lawyers' by Canadian Lawyer Magazine."

Sona Nanotech Closes Private Placement Financing to Raise $1,643,750 in Gross Proceeds

Sona Nanotech Closes Private Placement Financing to Raise $1,643,750 in Gross Proceeds

Sona Nanotech Inc. (CSE: SONA) (OTCQB: SNANF) (the "Company" or "Sona") is pleased to announce that it has closed its non-brokered private placement that was announced on September 5, 2024 with the issuance of 6,575,000 common shares (each, a "Share") at $0.25 per share (the "Financing") for gross proceeds of $1,643,750. One Insider of Sona subscribed for 400,000 of those common shares for gross proceeds of $100,000. The subscription to the Financing by one insider of the Issuer is a related party transaction for the purposes of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Issuer is relying on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements provided under sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 on the basis that the fair market value of the insider's subscription does not exceed 25% of the market capitalization of the Issuer as determined in accordance with MI 61-101. This Financing, together with Sona's financing that closed on September 5, 2024, totals gross proceeds of $3,143,750.

Sona Nanotech Closes Private Placement Financing to Raise $1,500,000 in Gross Proceeds and Announces Additional Financing

Sona Nanotech Closes Private Placement Financing to Raise $1,500,000 in Gross Proceeds and Announces Additional Financing

Sona Nanotech Inc. (CSE: SONA) (OTCQB: SNANF) (the "Company" or "Sona") is pleased to announce that it has closed its non-brokered private placement that was announced on July 31, 2024 with the issuance of 6,000,000 common shares (each, a "Share") at $0.25 per share (the "Financing"). As previously disclosed, Sona intends to use the net proceeds of the Financing for advancing studies to support regulatory permission for an international, multi-site, first-in-human clinical trial, further research and development of its Targeted Hyperthermia TherapyTM ("THT"), as well as for general working capital purposes.

Numus Capital Corp. (the "Finder"), a registered Exempt Market Dealer, acted as exclusive finder for the Financing. In connection with the private placement, Sona paid the Finder a cash commission of $88,750 and issued 355,000 non-transferable share purchase warrants (the "Finder Warrants"). Each Finder Warrant entitles the Finder to acquire one Share at an exercise price of $0.25 until September 5, 2026. The Finder is a related party to Sona, a director of Sona being indirectly a principal shareholder of the Finder, as well such director of Sona also being a director and officer of the Finder.

