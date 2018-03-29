Solid Biosciences Reports Full Year 2017 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) reported financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2017 and provided a corporate update.

As quoted in the press release:

“Since our inception, we’ve worked hard to build a pipeline of innovative and complementary approaches for treating Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Those efforts resulted in the initiation of the first clinical trial for our microdystrophin gene transfer, SGT-001, at the end of 2017, which was recently put on clinical hold by the FDA,” said Ilan Ganot, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Solid Biosciences. “We believe that SGT-001 has the potential to significantly benefit patients with DMD. We look forward to working with the FDA to understand the requirements for resuming the clinical trial and will provide an update as soon as appropriate.”