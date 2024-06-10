Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Biden Signs Bill Banning Russian Uranium Imports, Restrictions to Begin in 90 Days

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

David Morgan: Silver Breakout Has Arrived, Here's What's Next in 2024

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Westgold Strategic Alliance and Placement

BMW Commits to Wolfsberg Lithium Project

Bitcoin Well Announces 43% Monthly Growth in May on The Bitcoin Portal in the USA

Falcon To Commence Drill Program At Great Burnt, NL

Heritage Mining Consolidates ~6,397Ha Project contiguous and along strike with Dynasty Gold's Thunder Cloud Pelham Deposit and provides Corporate Update

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

GTI Energy

GTR:AU

Energy Fuels

UUUU

Freeport-McMoRan

FCX

Astral Resources

AAR:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 AI Market Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Silver
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
BioSig Technologies Appoints Mr. Ferdinand Groenewald to Position of Interim Chief Financial Officer and Principal Accounting Officer

BioSig Technologies Appoints Mr. Ferdinand Groenewald to Position of Interim Chief Financial Officer and Principal Accounting Officer

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM) or ("BioSig" or "Company"), a medical technology company delivering unprecedented accuracy and precision to intra-cardiac signal visualization, today announced the appointment of Mr. Ferdinand Groenewald to the position of interim Chief Financial Officer. Personal Bio, Ferdinand Groenewald, age 39 Ferdinand Groenewald is a certified public accountant with significant experience in finance and accounting. He currently serves as Vice President, Finance at Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. Previously, Mr. Groenewald served as an Independent Outside Director at SYLA Technologies Co., Ltd.; an Independent Director at HeartCore Enterprises, Inc.; an Independent Director at Sushi Ginza Onodera, Inc.; an Accountant at Wrinkle, Gardner & Co. PC; a Senior Staff Accountant at Financial Consulting Strategies LLC; a Controller, VP-Finance & Accounting Officer at Sadot Group, Inc. and a Chief Financial Officer at the same company; and Chief Accounting Officer & VP-Finance at Muscle Maker Development LLC. Mr. Groenewald obtained an undergraduate degree from the University of South Africa.

BioSig's CEO, Anthony Amato stated, "I am excited to announce the addition of Ferdinand Groenewald to the evolving team at BioSig. Mr. Groenewald's unique financial expertise will be a key asset to help drive our strategic decisions going forward. Mr. Groenewald provides a deep understanding of specific financial principles that will align with our newly planned broader business strategy. This will play a pivotal role in shaping growth opportunities to increase shareholder value."

About BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM)

BioSig Technologies is a medical technology company focused on deciphering the body's electrical signals, starting with heart rhythms. By leveraging a first of its kind combination of hardware and software, we deliver unprecedented cardiac signal clarity, ending the reliance on ‘mixed signals' and ‘reading between the lines.' Our platform technology is addressing some of healthcare's biggest challenges—saving time, saving costs, and saving lives.

The Company's product, the PURE EP™ Platform, an FDA 510(k) cleared non-invasive class II device, provides superior, real-time signal visualization allowing physicians to perform highly targeted cardiac ablation procedures with increased procedural efficiency and efficacy.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions, and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) BioSig's ability to regain compliance with and meet the continued listing requirements of the Nasdaq Capital Market to maintain listing of its common stock; (ii) our cost reduction plan and associated workforce reduction or other cost-saving measures not reaching the targeted reduction of cash burn by 50%; (iii) the geographic, social, and economic impact of pandemics or worldwide health issues on BioSig's ability to conduct its business and raise capital in the future when needed; (iv) BioSig's inability to manufacture its products and product candidates on a commercial scale on its own, or in collaboration with third parties; (v) difficulties in obtaining financing on commercially reasonable terms; (vi) changes in the size and nature of BioSig's competition; (vii) loss of one or more key executives or scientists; and (viii) difficulties in securing regulatory approval to market BioSig's products and product candidates. For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause BioSig's actual results to differ from those contained in forward-looking statements, see BioSig's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the section titled "Risk Factors" in BioSig's Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on April 16, 2024. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. 


Todd Adler BioSig Technologies, Inc. Investor Relations tadler@biosigtech.com 203-409-5444 ext. 104 or Anthony Amato Chief Executive Officer aamato@biosigtech.com 203-409-5444 ext. 102

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

BioSig TechnologiesBSGMOTCQB:BSGM
BSGM
The Conversation (0)
BioSig Announces Closing of $3 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market Under Nasdaq Rules

BioSig Announces Closing of $3 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market Under Nasdaq Rules

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM) ("BioSig" or the "Company") a medical technology company committed to delivering unprecedented accuracy and precision to intracardiac signal visualization, today announced the closing of its previously announced registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules of an aggregate of 1,570,683 shares of its common stock at a purchase price of $1.91 per share and concurrent private placement unregistered warrants to purchase up to 1,570,683 shares of common stock at an exercise price of $1.78 per share. The unregistered warrants are immediately exercisable and will expire five years from the date of issuance.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as exclusive placement agent for the offering.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
BioSig Announces $3 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market Under Nasdaq Rules

BioSig Announces $3 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market Under Nasdaq Rules

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM) ("BioSig" or the "Company") a medical technology company committed to delivering unprecedented accuracy and precision to intracardiac signal visualization, today announced that it has entered into definitive agreements for the issuance and sale of an aggregate of 1,570,683 shares of its common stock at a purchase price of $1.91 per share in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. In a concurrent private placement, BioSig has also agreed to issue and sell to the same purchasers unregistered warrants to purchase up to 1,570,683 shares of common stock at an exercise price of $1.78 per share. The unregistered warrants will become immediately exercisable upon issuance and will expire five years from the date of issuance. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about May 30, 2024, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
BioSig Technologies Chief Executive Officer Mr. Anthony Amato Issues the Following Letter to Shareholders

BioSig Technologies Chief Executive Officer Mr. Anthony Amato Issues the Following Letter to Shareholders

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: BSGM) ("BioSig" or "Company"), a medical technology company delivering unprecedented accuracy and precision to intra-cardiac signal visualization, has today issued the following Letter to Shareholders:

Dear Shareholders,

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
BioSig Technologies, Inc. Announces New Appointments to its Now Fully Constituted Board of Directors, which is Comprised of 5 Board Members, 3 Independent  

BioSig Technologies, Inc. Announces New Appointments to its Now Fully Constituted Board of Directors, which is Comprised of 5 Board Members, 3 Independent  

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM) or ("BioSig" or "the Company"), a medical technology company delivering unprecedented accuracy and precision to intra-cardiac signal visualization, today announced new appointments to its now fully constituted board of directors (the "Board"), which is comprised of a total of five (5) directors, three (3) of whom are classified as independent directors. The final compositions of the committees to the Board will be determined in the very near term.

Commenting on the newly assembled Board, BioSig's CEO, Mr. Anthony Amato stated, "The Company is proud to introduce its new members on our Board, which includes talented individuals with years of experience across a broad array of industries and professions. The Board is now compliant with the rules and regulations that govern the standards acceptable to major U.S. Exchanges, including three (3) highly qualified independent directors, and I am confident that our directors will uphold their strategic, financial, and managerial responsibilities to the Company. BioSig continues to realize important and meaningful progress and is working with great urgency to create lasting shareholder value."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
BioSig Technologies, Inc. Appoints Mr. Anthony Amato to Position of Chief Executive Officer, Effective Immediately

BioSig Technologies, Inc. Appoints Mr. Anthony Amato to Position of Chief Executive Officer, Effective Immediately

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM) or ("BioSig" or "the Company"), a medical technology Company delivering unprecedented accuracy and precision to intra-cardiac signal visualization, today announced the appointment of Mr. Anthony Amato to the Position of Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"), effective immediately.  Additionally, Mr. Amato will serve on the Company's Board of Directors, which is currently being assembled.  Recall, that on April 4, 2024, the Company announced the engagement of Consulting firm, Bridge Associates International Pharmaceutical Consulting ("BAIPC"), led by Mr. Amato.  This corporate action was the natural progression as the Company continues to realize meaningful progress towards its goals of both resorting and creating lasting shareholder value.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Evotec SE: Results of the Annual General Meeting 2024

Related News

Energy Investing

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - BSK

Tech Investing

Forward Water Technologies Corp. Announces Resignation of Director Andrew Pasternak

Battery Metals Investing

Energy Fuels Achieves Commercial Production of 'On-Spec' Separated Rare Earths at its White Mesa Mill in Utah, While Simultaneously Advancing Uranium Production

Oil and Gas Investing

Charbone Hydrogen Announces Amendment to Terms of Convertible Debentures with Finexcorp-Led Group

×