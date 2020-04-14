Sirona Biochem: Interview with Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Deliencourt-Godefroy on the Development Pipeline

Sirona Biochem(TSXV:SBM) is pleased to inform its shareholders that a video interview with its Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Géraldine Deliencourt-Godefroy, has been published.









Sirona Biochem Corp. (TSXV:SBM) (FSE:ZSB) (OTC:SRBCF) (“Sirona”) is pleased to inform its shareholders that a video interview with its Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Géraldine Deliencourt-Godefroy, has been published by Austrian journalist Joachim Brunner (www.smallcapinvestor.de).

“This interview gives investors great insight into how our scientific team innovate using our novel platform technology and why it is important to collaborate with major cosmetic companies at an early stage, even at planning a first clinical trial. I am very proud of our scientists and their ability to continually grow our pipeline”, said Dr. Howard Verrico, CEO of Sirona Biochem.

Here is a short sneak preview in the following Q&A format:

Q. What makes your (technology) platform so unique?

A. Usually when you do drug development you have to do 10,000 of compounds to find one which works. In our technology, each compound that we target, works… We have to do five compounds and we are sure to have five active compounds and one of them becomes more efficient because of bioavailability etc.

Q: What is your (development) focus now?

A. So, we have the anti-wrinkle (compound). It is working well. We have made some good advance…

Q: What is the next big thing for you?

A. The next big thing is glycoprotein / anti-aging (compound) where we have a lot of interesting – very big – prospects and the potential for this compound is just amazing… it’s what all the major cosmetic companies are looking for…

During the interview, further details of the antiviral program, are provided, some of which have not been previously disclosed. The antiviral project was already initiated in August 2019, well before the current COVID-19 pandemic was declared. With the current need for new antiviral compounds and the ability to partner and fund the program, management has decided to prioritize this project.

Other projects at early stages of research and development include therapeutic compounds to treat urinary tract infections, Crohn’s disease, anti-inflammatory drugs and anticancer drugs are now made public. Also, the potential to use existing patented compounds to treat Non-Alcoholic SteatoHepatitis (NASH) and conditions resulting in fibrosis are discussed.

“The anti-wrinkle program is progressing nicely with further studies beginning next week and the potential for a clinical trial in 2021”, added Dr. Howard Verrico, CEO of Sirona Biochem.

The interview can be viewed at www.youtu.be/vDLtSUR2OC8 or on Sirona’s website www.sironabiochem.com.

On another note, Sirona will be attending the 2020 BIO International Convention, June 8-12, 2020. The conference will be held virtually and will allow Sirona to present its technology to key pharmaceutical companies. Virtual BIO One-on-One Partnering meetings will also take place. Sirona is adapting to industry changes driven by the evolving impact of COVID-19. These changes have been seamless for the team and in many cases have improved the ability to operate globally.

About Sirona Biochem Corp.

Sirona Biochem is a cosmetic ingredient and drug discovery company with a proprietary platform technology. Sirona’s subsidiary lab, TFChem, specializes in stabilizing carbohydrate molecules with the goal of improving efficacy and safety. New compounds are patented for maximum revenue potential.

Sirona’s compounds are licensed to leading companies around the world in return for licensing fees, milestone fees and ongoing royalty payments.

For more information, please visit www.sironabiochem.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Sirona Biochem cautions you that statements included in this press release that are not a description of historical facts may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are only predictions based upon current expectations and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of release of the relevant information, unless explicitly stated otherwise. Actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, Sirona Biochem’s forward-looking statements due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in Sirona Biochem’s business including, without limitation, statements about: the progress and timing of its clinical trials; difficulties or delays in development, testing, obtaining regulatory approval, producing and marketing its products; unexpected adverse side effects or inadequate therapeutic efficacy of its products that could delay or prevent product development or commercialization; the scope and validity of patent protection for its products; competition from other pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies; and its ability to obtain additional financing to support its operations. Sirona Biochem does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

