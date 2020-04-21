Sirona Biochem Announces Change of Shareholder Meeting Date

Sirona Biochem Corp. (TSXV:SBM, FSE:ZSB, OTC:SRBCF) has moved its AGM to 9:00am (Pacific Time) on Friday, May 22, 2020.









Sirona Biochem Corp. (TSXV:SBM, FSE:ZSB, OTC:SRBCF) (the “Company” or “Sirona Biochem”) announces that the Board of Directors of the Company have considered current COVID-19 public health restrictions and determined it to be in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders to adjourn the date to hold the Company’s annual general meeting (“AGM”), originally scheduled for Friday, April 24, 2020, to 9:00 a.m. (Pacific Time) on Friday, May 22, 2020. All other aspects of the AGM remain the same as published in the AGM proxy materials posted at www.sedar.com.

About Sirona Biochem Corp.

Sirona Biochem is a cosmetic ingredient and drug discovery company with a proprietary platform technology. Sirona Biochem’s subsidiary lab, TFChem, specializes in stabilizing carbohydrate molecules with the goal of improving efficacy and safety. New compounds are patented for maximum revenue potential. Sirona Biochem’s compounds are licensed to leading companies around the world in return for licensing fees, milestone fees and ongoing royalty payments.

For more information, please visit www.sironabiochem.com.

