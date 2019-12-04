Seelos Therapeutics Gets Notice of Allowance for Another US Patent for SLS-005

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) has announced that the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPOT) has granted the company a notice of allowance for its patent number 10,493,023.

As quoted in the press release:

There are several neurodegenerative conditions related by the commonality of protein aggregations including Sanfilippo syndrome, Oculopharyngeal Muscular Dystrophy (OPMD), Spinocerebellar Ataxia (SCA3), Parkinson’s Disease, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), Alzheimer’s Disease, Huntington’s disease and Friedreich Ataxia (FA). The USPTO granted Seelos a patent for treating FA with trehalose in July 2019. Seelos was previously granted orphan indication from the United States Food and Drug Administration for SCA3 and OPMD for trehalose as well as Fast Track designation for OPMD. About Trehalose Trehalose is a low molecular weight disaccharide (.342 kDa) that crosses the blood brain barrier, stabilizes proteins, and importantly activates autophagy which is the process that clears material from cells. In several animal models of diseases, associated with abnormal cellular protein aggregation or storage of pathologic material, it has been shown to reduce aggregation of misfolded proteins and reduce accumulation of pathologic material. Trehalose activates autophagy through the activation of Transcription Factor EB (TFEB), a key factor in lysosomal and autophagy gene expression. Activation of TFEB is an emerging therapeutic target for a number of diseases with pathologic accumulation of storage material.

