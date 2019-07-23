resTORbio Completes Early Enrollment of Phase 3 PROTECTOR 1 Trial with RTB101

resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) has announced it has finished enrolling patients in the Phase 3 PROTECTOR 1 trial ahead of schedule. As quoted in the press release: PROTECTOR 1 is the first of two global Phase 3 clinical trials evaluating the potential of RTB101 to improve the immune function of patients aged 65 and older and thereby … Continued

resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) has announced it has finished enrolling patients in the Phase 3 PROTECTOR 1 trial ahead of schedule.

As quoted in the press release:

PROTECTOR 1 is the first of two global Phase 3 clinical trials evaluating the potential of RTB101 to improve the immune function of patients aged 65 and older and thereby decrease the incidence of illness associated with respiratory tract infections (RTIs).

“We are very pleased with the rapid pace of enrollment of PROTECTOR 1, which now puts us on a timeline to potentially announce topline data from this Phase 3 study by early first quarter of 2020,” said Chen Schor, co-founder, president and chief executive officer of resTORbio. “This is a significant milestone for the company, and we believe it underscores the strong interest of clinicians and patients in the potential clinical benefits of RTB101. We believe that RTB101 has the potential to be a paradigm-shifting treatment to reduce the incidence of illness associated with RTIs in older adults. RTIs are the fourth leading cause of hospitalization and seventh leading cause of death in people 65 years of age and older in the U.S. The majority of RTIs are caused by many different types of viruses, most of which lack effective treatment.”

The design of the Phase 3 PROTECTOR program is based on results from two Phase 2 trials and incorporates feedback from both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the European Medicines Agency. In two Phase 2 clinical trials that enrolled more than 900 older adults, RTB101 was observed to improve immune function by upregulation of pan antiviral gene expression and to reduce the incidence of RTIs.