Relevium Improves Financial Position and Provides Updates on Warrants Exercises

• February 5, 2018
Advanced Proteome Therapeutics (TSXV:APC) is pleased to announce that the Japanese Patent Office has decided to grant a patent for APC’s Japanese Patent Application No. :2015-511804, titled “Site specific Labeling and Targeted Delivery of Proteins for the Treatment of Cancer”.

As quoted in the press release:

“We are excited to announce the Japanese Patent Office has granted us this patent,” commented Randal Chase, CEO of Advanced Proteome Therapeutics. “This patent represents additional opportunities beyond just the North American market for advancing our relationships with the global biotech and pharmaceutical communities.”

