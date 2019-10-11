RedHill Biopharma Releases Positive Results from MAP US Phase 3 Study

The company announced positive results from its MAP US Phase 3 Study and MAP US2 Open-Label Extension Study









RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) has announced results from its Phase 3 randomized, controlled study of RHB-104 in Crohn’s disease (the “MAP US study”) and supportive top-line results from the open-label extension Phase 3 study (the “MAP US2 study”).

As quoted in the press release:

The full Week 52 results of blinded treatment in the MAP US Phase 3 study with RHB-104 were consistent with the previously reported positive outcomes of the study. The study continued to meet its primary endpoint of clinical remission (CDAI < 150) at week 26 (36.7% vs. 22.4%, p=0.0048), key secondary endpoints of maintenance of remission at weeks 16 and 52 (25.9% vs. 12.1%, p=0.0016) and, notably, durable clinical remission on all visits, week 16 through 52 (18.7% vs. 8.5%, p=0.0077, RHB-104 vs. placebo, respectively). In the analysis of the complete safety information for the study, a top-line electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring report for the MAP US study recently received and shared with FDA, demonstrated evidence of progressive prolongation of the QTcF interval across visits, with the largest placebo-corrected ΔQTcF (∆∆QTcF) of 30.6 ms at Week 52 of treatment with RHB-104. None of these QT abnormalities resulted in adverse cardiac events. Clofazimine, as well as clarithromycin (another active component of RHB-104), are known to be associated with QT prolongation. RedHill continues to analyze the data from the RHB-104 studies, including QT prolongation findings and various pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic models and, as previously announced, intends to meet with the FDA again in the coming months to discuss the RHB-104 program, including these data.

